Market Analysts see Fiserv Inc. [FISV] falling to $126. Time to buy?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 5.03% or 4.83 points to close at $100.93 with a heavy trading volume of 5773277 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Fiserv Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

GAAP revenue growth of 10% and organic revenue growth of 11%; GAAP EPS increased 127% and adjusted EPS increased 20%; Full year 2022 guidance affirmed.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $98.76, the shares rose to $101.875 and dropped to $95.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded -8.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 5773277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $128.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.58, while it was recorded at 98.76 for the last single week of trading, and 104.91 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $57,323 million, or 94.70% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.87 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 635 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 53,053,627 shares. Additionally, 656 investors decreased positions by around 59,722,076 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 483,716,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,491,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,619,978 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 8,373,309 shares during the same period.