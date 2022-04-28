Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] falling to $140. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.17%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Etsy to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -51.75%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.26. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.88 billion, with 128.64 million shares outstanding and 126.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 4278551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $201.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -24.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.78, while it was recorded at 101.96 for the last single week of trading, and 190.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 37.95%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,736 million, or 92.50% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,585,452, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,744,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $535.63 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 4.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 12,123,884 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 10,724,074 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 92,144,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,992,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,926 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,584 shares during the same period.