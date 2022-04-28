Macquarie slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 4.64% or 0.96 points to close at $21.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3331760 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Trip.com Group Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at https://investors.trip.com. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $21.03, the shares rose to $22.1308 and dropped to $20.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded -24.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 3331760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.26.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.80, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 26.77 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.83. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $8,401 million, or 65.90% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 39,194,505, which is approximately -7.166% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,710,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.98 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $446.57 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 38,963,324 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 53,221,490 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 313,464,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,649,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,437,599 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 11,254,968 shares during the same period.