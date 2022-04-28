Kellogg Company [K] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $73

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] jumped around 0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.01 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that TONY THE TIGER® AND PRO RUNNING BACK NAJEE HARRIS SURPRISE PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS WITH A GAME-CHANGING MISSION TIGER™ DONATION.

Every middle schooler in the district will have the chance to play like tigers thanks to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes,® joining the 1 million kids nationwide impacted by Mission Tiger.

Today, Tony the Tiger® is kicking off a Mission Tiger™ donation with an assist from his newest teammate, pro running back Najee Harris, with a surprise visit to Greenfield Elementary School in Harris’ hometown of Pittsburgh. It’s all part of the celebration for Tony’s big win of achieving his goal to help 1 million kids gain better access to sports via Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger.™.

Kellogg Company stock is now 7.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $70.021 and lowest of $68.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.21, which means current price is +15.91% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, K reached a trading volume of 3236095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $57, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on K stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 75 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 64.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.84, while it was recorded at 69.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.94 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.19%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,716 million, or 86.80% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,193,368, which is approximately -0.748% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,706,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,646,631 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 14,243,663 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 260,941,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,832,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,474 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,963 shares during the same period.