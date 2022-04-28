Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved down -2.81: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.1107 during the day while it closed the day at $7.61. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Jumia to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 17, 2022.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Jumia Technologies AG stock has also loss -4.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JMIA stock has declined by -2.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.37% and lost -33.25% year-on date.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $750.29 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 4639959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

75 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 6,932,429 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,532,658 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,656,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,121,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,249 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,372 shares during the same period.