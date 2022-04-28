Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $79

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.76% or 0.46 points to close at $60.84 with a heavy trading volume of 7077049 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Johnson Controls Delivers Decarbonization at Vattenfall Berlin Power Plant.

Johnson Controls` heat pump commissioned at Berlin-Buch Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant will support Vattenfall in decarbonization journey.

Installation will cut an estimated 620 tonnes of CO2 annually from district energy production.

It opened the trading session at $60.32, the shares rose to $61.615 and dropped to $60.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded -16.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 7077049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 76 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.16, while it was recorded at 62.40 for the last single week of trading, and 71.62 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $38,765 million, or 96.60% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.52 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 29,752,673 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 28,297,833 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 583,967,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,017,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,282,315 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,872,643 shares during the same period.