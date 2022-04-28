Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] Revenue clocked in at $5.71 billion, down -34.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] closed the trading session at $235.35 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $235.07, while the highest price level was $247.93. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All prior year per-share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a three-for-one stock split.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.50 percent and weekly performance of -22.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 3837945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $335.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 12.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

ISRG stock trade performance evaluation

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.30. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.27, while it was recorded at 256.38 for the last single week of trading, and 320.73 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.79.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 9.70%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,875 million, or 86.60% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,062,045, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,538,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.05 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 823 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 19,373,635 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 16,545,756 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 266,202,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,121,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,024 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 960,645 shares during the same period.