InMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $26.04 per share: What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.26%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that InMode Expects First Quarter 2022 Revenue Between $85.0-$85.5M, Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Between $0.38-$0.39.

Conference call to be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, INMD stock dropped by -41.38%. The one-year InMode Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.05. The average equity rating for INMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 83.25 million shares outstanding and 69.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, INMD stock reached a trading volume of 3704213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $81.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

INMD Stock Performance Analysis:

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.26. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.88 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.92, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading, and 60.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InMode Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.61 and a Gross Margin at +85.01. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.61.

InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

INMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,243 million, or 57.40% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,124,466, which is approximately -0.842% of the company’s market cap and around 34.85% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,583,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.61 million in INMD stocks shares; and 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $62.66 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 166.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 10,138,962 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 12,179,903 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,513,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,832,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,640,828 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,215,090 shares during the same period.