Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] loss -1.16% or -0.53 points to close at $45.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3132997 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that the Company will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022.

During the conference call, Peter M. Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and senior management, will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

It opened the trading session at $45.48, the shares rose to $45.85 and dropped to $45.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLPI points out that the company has recorded -8.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, GLPI reached to a volume of 3132997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $52.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $57 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 60.30.

Trading performance analysis for GLPI stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.58, while it was recorded at 46.24 for the last single week of trading, and 46.75 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.42 and a Gross Margin at +74.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 3.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

There are presently around $9,946 million, or 90.00% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,019,258, which is approximately 1.929% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,586,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $891.96 million in GLPI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $855.06 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly 0.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 18,814,617 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 10,872,374 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 188,712,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,399,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,517,428 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,497,490 shares during the same period.