Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $19.50

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $4.95 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., 16F, Building T2, SOHO Tianshan, No. 1717 Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 200051, People’s Republic of China.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.11 billion with the latest information. YMM stock price has been found in the range of $4.88 to $5.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 6648175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $16.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 202,238,835 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 132,265,993 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,448,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,056,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,183,094 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 8,294,390 shares during the same period.