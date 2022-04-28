For New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.14 at the close of the session, down -3.38%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust 2022 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) is scheduled to report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after the close of market on May 3, 2022. New York Mortgage Trust’s executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, NYMT reached a trading volume of 5127963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has NYMT stock performed recently?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.31 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +96.42 and a Gross Margin at +77.37. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75.

Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

Insider trade positions for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $674 million, or 56.80% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 67,850,913, which is approximately 0.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,698,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.27 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.34 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 2.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 28,383,682 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 27,637,144 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 151,234,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,255,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,944,666 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,121,763 shares during the same period.