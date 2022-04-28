For Baxter International Inc. [BAX], Analyst sees a drop to $77. What next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $71.07 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2022 that BAXTER HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT SCCM CRITICAL CARE CONGRESS SHOWING HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING MAY HELP PREDICT PATIENT OUTCOMES.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BAXTER HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT SCCM CRITICAL CARE CONGRESS SHOWING HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING MAY HELP PREDICT PATIENT OUTCOMES.

Baxter International Inc. represents 500.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.44 billion with the latest information. BAX stock price has been found in the range of $70.30 to $72.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 4631381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $95.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.50, while it was recorded at 73.11 for the last single week of trading, and 80.62 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $30,297 million, or 89.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.75 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 25,674,532 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 23,012,899 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 380,877,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,564,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,170 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,038,771 shares during the same period.