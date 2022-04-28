Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] stock Resumed by Stephens analyst, price target now $25

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -0.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.73. The company report on February 18, 2022 that FLOWERS FOODS DECLARES DIVIDEND.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.21 per share, an increase of 5% over the same quarter last year. This is the 78th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2022.

About Flowers FoodsHeadquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4753410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flowers Foods Inc. stands at 2.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for FLO stock reached $5.69 billion, with 211.62 million shares outstanding and 196.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 4753410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $28.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 173.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FLO stock performed recently?

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, FLO shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.44, while it was recorded at 27.24 for the last single week of trading, and 25.75 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 3.29%.

Insider trade positions for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

There are presently around $4,112 million, or 73.80% of FLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,132,685, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,628,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.61 million in FLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $502.96 million in FLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE:FLO] by around 15,549,952 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 11,295,141 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 125,836,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,681,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,567,551 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 510,611 shares during the same period.