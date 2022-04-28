Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell -19.67% so far this year. What now?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained 6.63% on the last trading session, reaching $62.52 price per share at the time.

Exact Sciences Corporation represents 172.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.76 billion with the latest information. EXAS stock price has been found in the range of $60.39 to $64.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 3500096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $111.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $161 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 185 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.07, while it was recorded at 61.09 for the last single week of trading, and 85.97 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $9,394 million, or 93.50% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,431,734, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,323,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.81 million in EXAS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $808.4 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly -25.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 14,809,525 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 14,531,552 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 130,887,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,228,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 984,551 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,004 shares during the same period.