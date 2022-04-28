Evercore ISI slashes price target on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] – find out why.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -2.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.00. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Spirit Launches Myrtle Beach from Manchester, Marking the Airport’s First Nonstop to South Carolina.

Spirit offers More Go starting April 20, connecting the mountains of the Granite State with the beaches of the Grand Strand.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) celebrates the launch of its newest route on Spirit Airlines today to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4376013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $2.64 billion, with 108.45 million shares outstanding and 108.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 4376013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $25, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.62.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.59, while it was recorded at 25.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.02 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35 and a Gross Margin at -9.25. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.16.

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,741 million, or 63.10% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,787,189, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,168,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.42 million in SAVE stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $113.1 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 48.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 13,199,343 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 15,065,664 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 39,327,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,592,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,489,207 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,122,929 shares during the same period.