Enerplus Corporation [ERF] is 14.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] closed the trading session at $12.10 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.68, while the highest price level was $12.19. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Enerplus Posts Bakken Update Presentation for Webcast and Conference Call Today.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) posted a presentation to its website associated with its Bakken Update conference call and webcast, planned for today at 9:00 – 10:30 AM MT.

To participate in the live webcast, please go to www.enerplus.com and click on “Analyst & Investor Update on the Bakken” or use the following link: Analyst & Investor Update on the Bakken.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.37 percent and weekly performance of -12.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 3570543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ERF stock trade performance evaluation

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, ERF shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 12.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,546 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 13,044,842, which is approximately -12.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 10,665,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.99 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $110.88 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 14.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 22,395,899 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 18,634,249 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 87,828,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,859,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,830,586 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,891,099 shares during the same period.