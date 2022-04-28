Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Stock trading around $7.64 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.22 during the day while it closed the day at $7.64. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Energy Fuels Hits Critical Mineral ‘Trifecta’ in Rare Earths, Uranium & Vanadium; Now Performing Commercial-Scale Partial Rare Earth Separation.

Energy Fuels recently made commercial shipments of uranium, vanadium & advanced rare earth materials – all in a single week.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that during the week of April 4, the Company’s White Mesa Mill located near Blanding, Utah (the “Mill”) made three (3) commercial shipments of three (3) critical mineral products. During that week, Energy Fuels shipped:.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock has also loss -21.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUUU stock has inclined by 28.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.18% and gained 0.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.19 billion, with 156.26 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3400260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 625.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.80. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $416 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,609,700, which is approximately 6.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,618,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.3 million in UUUU stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $48.35 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 28.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,676,760 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,680,548 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,376,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,733,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,219 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,850,712 shares during the same period.