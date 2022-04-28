DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Is Currently -1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] loss -1.64% or -0.51 points to close at $30.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3363506 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Internet2 Announces Neutral Host Network Pilot Using CBRS Spectrum.

Duke University, DISH Wireless and Cisco part of collaboration to launch a higher education neutral host network.

Internet2, Duke University, DISH Wireless and Cisco today announced the launch of a neutral host network pilot for higher education institutions using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) shared spectrum.

It opened the trading session at $31.11, the shares rose to $31.13 and dropped to $29.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DISH points out that the company has recorded -28.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 3363506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $42 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while Truist kept a Hold rating on DISH stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DISH shares from 52 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.14, while it was recorded at 31.01 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $7,739 million, or 86.80% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,268,088, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,725,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.37 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $547.96 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 5.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 14,668,298 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 14,987,620 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 219,423,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,079,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,311,208 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,658 shares during the same period.