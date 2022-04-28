Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell -52.27% so far this year. What now?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -8.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.32. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 First Quarter Investor Call on May 10.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2022 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a Shareholder Letter summarizing business and financial results, and other highlights from the period. This letter, as well as additional content including a press release and supplementary financial data, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3454735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at 8.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.50%.

The market cap for DBD stock reached $384.83 million, with 78.60 million shares outstanding and 72.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 985.15K shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 3454735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.39. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -37.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.63 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +27.12. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $307 million, or 83.70% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,983,524, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,380,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.84 million in DBD stocks shares; and BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $23.27 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -0.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 4,308,576 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,063,158 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 56,701,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,072,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,229 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,160 shares during the same period.