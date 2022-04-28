Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] – find out why.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] closed the trading session at $2300.41 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2,262.49, while the highest price level was $2,350.00. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Voltus, Resideo, and Google Nest to Launch First Bring-Your-Own-Thermostat Program That Delivers Grid Support During Unplanned Power Plant Outages and Periods of Peak Demand.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PPL Electric Customers with Resideo’s Honeywell Home Thermostats or Google Nest Thermostats Can Earn New Incentives.

Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software technology platform, together with Resideo (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), and Google Nest, today announced the launch of the first bring-your-own-thermostat program that will deliver both demand response capacity and ancillary services value to PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest electric grid operator. The program is now available to select customers of PPL Electric Utilities in Pennsylvania.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.50 percent and weekly performance of -10.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 3101660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $3366.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $3660 to $3850. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3500 to $3600, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOOG stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 3350 to 3500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 76.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25.

GOOG stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, GOOG shares dropped by -18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,658.72, while it was recorded at 2,409.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2,780.52 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 21.00%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $495,587 million, or 66.24% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,035,884, which is approximately -0.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,196,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.88 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $31.85 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,599 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 8,246,554 shares. Additionally, 1,384 investors decreased positions by around 6,576,488 shares, while 547 investors held positions by with 192,524,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,347,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 311 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,815 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 539,394 shares during the same period.