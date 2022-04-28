Daiwa Securities lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] slipped around -4.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $122.55 at the close of the session, down -3.62%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its first quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on May 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock is now -51.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COIN Stock saw the intraday high of $130.71 and lowest of $121.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 368.90, which means current price is +0.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 4611104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $291.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $440 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $444 to $377, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 420 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 10.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.71. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -39.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.55, while it was recorded at 130.74 for the last single week of trading, and 236.35 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $10,449 million, or 48.50% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,982,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.86 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $732.98 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 5.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 37,900,456 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 12,545,475 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 31,730,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,176,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,341,398 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,077,660 shares during the same period.