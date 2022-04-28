Credit Suisse lifts Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] gained 8.72% on the last trading session, reaching $8.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Vertex Energy Completes Acquisition of Mobile Refinery.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the Mobile, Alabama refinery and related marine terminal and logistics assets from Equilon Enterprises LLC d

“The acquisition of the Mobile refinery represents a transformative moment in the history of Vertex, one that positions us to become a leading regional supplier of both renewable and conventional products,” stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex. “As previously disclosed, we intend to complete the planned conversion of the Mobile refinery’s hydrocracking unit by year-end 2022, positioning us to commence production of renewable diesel fuel at the site beginning in the first quarter 2023.”.

Vertex Energy Inc. represents 63.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $588.91 million with the latest information. VTNR stock price has been found in the range of $8.32 to $9.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3234955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 68.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 486.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $178 million, or 34.70% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,504,902, which is approximately 143.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.56 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.9 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 17.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 10,227,458 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,639,263 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,659,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,525,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,032,789 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,737 shares during the same period.