Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Is Currently 15.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.40%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that CANTEX CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

Over the last 12 months, CD stock dropped by -59.51%. The one-year Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.62. The average equity rating for CD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.14 billion, with 358.33 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CD stock reached a trading volume of 5282120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

CD Stock Performance Analysis:

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.40. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chindata Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 22,125,853 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 8,117,784 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,034,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,278,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,172,456 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,112 shares during the same period.