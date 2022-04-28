Cerner Corporation [CERN] is 1.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on April 26, 2022 that THE INTERNATIONAL GAUCHER ALLIANCE AND CERNER ENVIZA ENROLL FIRST PATIENT IN GARDIAN REGISTRY.

The International Gaucher Alliance (IGA) and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announce that the GARDIAN registry (Gaucher Registry for Development Innovation and Analysis of Neuronopathic Disease) is now open for registrations, and the first patient has already enrolled April 25, 2022. This registry, owned by the patient community, is led by the new Cerner EnvizaSM operating unit that offers data-driven solutions and expertise that helps bring remarkable clarity to life sciences’ and healthcare’s most important decisions.

Gaucher Disease (GD) is an autosomal recessive disease and the most common Lysosomal Storage Disorder, with an incidence of about 1 in 100,000 live births. Three types exist: type I, the most common; type II and III also called neuronopathic GD (nGD). Today, GD has no cure; treatment options are available to address some aspects, but none are specific to the neurological impairments of nGD.

A sum of 4342179 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. Cerner Corporation shares reached a high of $93.86 and dropped to a low of $93.516 until finishing in the latest session at $93.80.

The one-year CERN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.99. The average equity rating for CERN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $92.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $77 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CERN shares from 79 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.26, while it was recorded at 93.65 for the last single week of trading, and 82.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerner Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.43.

Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,666 million, or 84.30% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,586,238, which is approximately -0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,425,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 2.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 37,261,027 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 52,255,068 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 152,614,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,130,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,523,353 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,981,667 shares during the same period.