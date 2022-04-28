Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $231

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a high on 04/27/22, posting a 1.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $213.96. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release first-quarter 2022 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday, April 28. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3350048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $124.61 billion, with 538.60 million shares outstanding and 534.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3350048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $235.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.10, while it was recorded at 217.97 for the last single week of trading, and 207.32 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 21.61%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $76,221 million, or 69.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.68 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,154 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 14,863,444 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 21,735,768 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 325,839,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,438,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,394 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 997,979 shares during the same period.