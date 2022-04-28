Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell -27.52% so far this year. What now?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -3.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Caladrius Biosciences and Cend Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Combined company to be renamed Lisata Therapeutics upon transaction closing.

Combination will create a financially sound Nasdaq-listed company with a diverse product development pipeline, strong existing partnerships and potential for future attractive partnerships.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8497782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stands at 10.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for CLBS stock reached $37.75 million, with 59.82 million shares outstanding and 57.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 206.57K shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 8497782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBS shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has CLBS stock performed recently?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7071, while it was recorded at 0.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9847 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.30.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Insider trade positions for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 18.30% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,692,345, which is approximately -0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,606,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in CLBS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.01 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly -8.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 1,572,456 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 575,264 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,549,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,697,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,128 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 160,917 shares during the same period.