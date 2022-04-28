BofA Securities lifts The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] price surged by 9.41 percent to reach at $23.35. The company report on April 26, 2022 that The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the first quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

A sum of 5008535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. The Sherwin-Williams Company shares reached a high of $275.935 and dropped to a low of $266.32 until finishing in the latest session at $271.37.

The one-year SHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.43. The average equity rating for SHW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $309.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $380 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SHW shares from 355 to 376.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is set at 8.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 56.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, SHW shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.45, while it was recorded at 253.80 for the last single week of trading, and 294.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Sherwin-Williams Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.08.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Sherwin-Williams Company go to 14.65%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,058 million, or 79.50% of SHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,613,398, which is approximately -0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,154,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in SHW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.74 billion in SHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 690 institutional holders increased their position in The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE:SHW] by around 9,056,015 shares. Additionally, 589 investors decreased positions by around 10,821,787 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 181,953,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,831,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHW stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,972 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 854,046 shares during the same period.