BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] – find out why.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.25 at the close of the session, down -0.98%.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) (the “Company”), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, today announced financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Prior Year Period.

STORE Capital Corporation stock is now -14.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STOR Stock saw the intraday high of $29.65 and lowest of $29.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.13, which means current price is +3.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 3209925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has STOR stock performed recently?

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.77, while it was recorded at 29.71 for the last single week of trading, and 33.00 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

Earnings analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

Insider trade positions for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $6,788 million, or 83.60% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,699,044, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,906,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $824.35 million in STOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $721.22 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 10,591,418 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 12,499,306 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 206,701,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,791,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,816,709 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,879,928 shares during the same period.