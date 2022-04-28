Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] moved up 7.57: Why It’s Important

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.90%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-317-6026. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -71.52%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.33. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 billion, with 63.35 million shares outstanding and 57.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 19977361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $47.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 59 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.82, while it was recorded at 37.67 for the last single week of trading, and 81.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 14.70%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,403 million, or 62.60% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,471,482, which is approximately -1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,994,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.47 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $84.73 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly -3.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,753,883 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 5,976,459 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 25,753,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,483,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 907,081 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,621 shares during the same period.