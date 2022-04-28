Barclays slashes price target on Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] – find out why.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE: BSBR] traded at a low on 04/27/22, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.36. The company report on February 28, 2022 that BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (“Santander Brasil”) (B3: SANB11) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2022. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil’s website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil’s internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil’s independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3530738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for BSBR stock reached $25.36 billion, with 7.48 billion shares outstanding and 7.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BSBR reached a trading volume of 3530738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSBR shares is $7.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.38.

How has BSBR stock performed recently?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.11. With this latest performance, BSBR shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.61. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]

There are presently around $3,468 million, or 0.60% of BSBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSBR stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 520,218,168, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.69% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 3,980,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.55 million in BSBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.48 million in BSBR stock with ownership of nearly 2.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE:BSBR] by around 2,850,855 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,251,555 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 535,048,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,150,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSBR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,777 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 562,693 shares during the same period.