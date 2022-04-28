Azul S.A. [AZUL] stock Upgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $22

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.97 during the day while it closed the day at $13.15. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Azul to raise funds for Ukrainian people.

Initiative to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its relief efforts in Ukraine.

Azul announces today a unique initiative to raise funds for the Ukrainian people. Starting today, customers who want to donate to this important cause will be able to purchase seats for virtual flights between Sao Paulo-Campinas, Brazil and Ukraine. While the flights will not be flown, the total value of the purchase will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support their efforts to aid the millions of refugees leaving Ukraine.

Azul S.A. stock has also loss -16.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZUL stock has declined by -13.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.81% and lost -0.38% year-on date.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.56 billion, with 137.89 million shares outstanding and 89.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3945176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZUL stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AZUL shares from 15 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.08. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,545,477 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 10,766,356 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 22,681,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,992,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,450 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,732,406 shares during the same period.