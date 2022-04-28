Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $2900

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.74%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Voltus, Resideo, and Google Nest to Launch First Bring-Your-Own-Thermostat Program That Delivers Grid Support During Unplanned Power Plant Outages and Periods of Peak Demand.

PPL Electric Customers with Resideo’s Honeywell Home Thermostats or Google Nest Thermostats Can Earn New Incentives.

Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software technology platform, together with Resideo (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), and Google Nest, today announced the launch of the first bring-your-own-thermostat program that will deliver both demand response capacity and ancillary services value to PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest electric grid operator. The program is now available to select customers of PPL Electric Utilities in Pennsylvania.

Over the last 12 months, GOOGL stock dropped by -3.10%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.05. The average equity rating for GOOGL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1618.30 billion, with 662.66 million shares outstanding and 593.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, GOOGL stock reached a trading volume of 4564879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $3465.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $3850 to $3600. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3600 to $3500, while Truist kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 3500 to 3100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 78.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 197.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

GOOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,652.07, while it was recorded at 2,401.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2,767.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40.

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

GOOGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $559,328 million, or 80.10% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,972,466, which is approximately 0.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,467,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.57 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $31.8 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,959 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 8,348,036 shares. Additionally, 1,452 investors decreased positions by around 7,109,583 shares, while 460 investors held positions by with 220,247,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,705,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,600,449 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 629,719 shares during the same period.