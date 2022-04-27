why NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.57

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.82 during the day while it closed the day at $25.45. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Deception Scams On the Rise.

Cybercriminals are Capitalizing on Global Events with Deepfakes and Crypto Scams to Mislead Consumers.

NortonLifeLock’s global research team, Norton Labs, today published its quarterly Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report sharing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from January through March 2022, including how cybercriminals are deceiving victims with deepfakes and crypto scams and accessing their financial or personal information.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock has also loss -5.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLOK stock has declined by -0.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.57% and lost -2.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $15.66 billion, with 582.00 million shares outstanding and 579.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6631126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.70%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,389 million, or 99.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,970,609, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,009,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 2.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 46,535,324 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 43,596,890 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 466,052,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,184,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,053,203 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,393,875 shares during the same period.