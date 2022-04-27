why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.27

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] slipped around -1.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $80.52 at the close of the session, down -1.58%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 6, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live video webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting, which will be held in a virtual format only, will be hosted by Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and CEO.

Investors may access the live video webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CL2022. Access will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website approximately 24 hours after the meeting concludes.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is now -5.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CL Stock saw the intraday high of $82.37 and lowest of $80.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.61, which means current price is +11.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4716332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $85.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $76, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 90 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 111.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.45, while it was recorded at 81.41 for the last single week of trading, and 78.88 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.16%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $54,089 million, or 80.90% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,746,614, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,218,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.34 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.03 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 743 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 40,802,659 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 36,408,598 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 583,946,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,157,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,608,112 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,826,537 shares during the same period.