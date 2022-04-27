Wells Fargo lifts Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] slipped around -1.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $34.75 at the close of the session, down -4.24%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Sands Extends its Partnership with the Asian Community Development Council.

Sands Cares 2022 contributions include new funding for ACDC’s HAPI Medical Center and continued support for its language bank serving AAPI communities.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it will donate $175,000 to the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), extending the company’s partnership with the leading nonprofit organization serving the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is now -7.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVS Stock saw the intraday high of $36.01 and lowest of $34.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.85, which means current price is +11.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 6015412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $51.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $51 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.39, while it was recorded at 36.63 for the last single week of trading, and 40.22 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $10,146 million, or 37.50% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,018,282, which is approximately 21.912% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 34,255,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in LVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $922.37 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 39,346,006 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 34,945,588 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 205,299,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,591,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,526,225 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,136,386 shares during the same period.