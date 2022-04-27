Wall Street Analyst Initiated Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE: WHR] jumped around 8.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $187.16 at the close of the session, up 4.63%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Whirlpool Delivers Solid Q1; Initiating EMEA Strategic Review and Further Focusing Portfolio on High Growth and High Margin Businesses.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

GAAP net earnings margin of 6.4% (down 170 basis points) and ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin(2) of 9.4% (down 300 basis points), despite increased inflation of over $400 million.

Delivered GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share(1) of $5.33 and $5.31, respectively.

Whirlpool Corporation stock is now -20.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHR Stock saw the intraday high of $194.87 and lowest of $184.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 257.68, which means current price is +13.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, WHR reached a trading volume of 4427655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $229.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $208 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Whirlpool Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $163 to $183, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corporation is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WHR stock performed recently?

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, WHR shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.25, while it was recorded at 179.21 for the last single week of trading, and 210.38 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +20.13. Whirlpool Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.78.

Whirlpool Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

There are presently around $10,249 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,286,844, which is approximately -2.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,065,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.07 million in WHR stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $896.1 million in WHR stock with ownership of nearly -1.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whirlpool Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE:WHR] by around 3,538,480 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 4,064,567 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 49,693,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,296,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,390 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 526,571 shares during the same period.