Wall Street Analyst Initiated Veru Inc. [VERU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] gained 25.78% or 2.89 points to close at $14.10 with a heavy trading volume of 42323643 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Veru Announces Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 Data of Sabizabulin for the Treatment of Hospitalized Severe COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that results from the randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of daily, oral sabizabulin in patients with severe COVID-19 at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) were presented at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26, 2022.

“The data observed in this small Phase 2 study are quite dramatic and provided the support for pursuing sabizabulin in the Phase 3 setting,” said Michael Gordon MD, Chief Medical Officer, Honor Health Research and Innovation Institute, one of the lead investigators on the study. “We need a safe drug that can be utilized in the most severely ill COVID-19 patients to save lives and sabizabulin appears to meet this need.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.31, the shares rose to $14.37 and dropped to $11.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERU points out that the company has recorded 74.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -224.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.12M shares, VERU reached to a volume of 42323643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for VERU stock

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.49. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 167.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $261 million, or 29.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.21 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.96 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,666,501 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,646,133 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,011,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,324,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,087 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,291,556 shares during the same period.