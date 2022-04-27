Wall Street Analyst Initiated Toast Inc. [TOST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.73 during the day while it closed the day at $18.96. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Toast Announces Release Date Of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

Toast Inc. stock has also loss -6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOST stock has declined by -10.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.05% and lost -45.38% year-on date.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $10.12 billion, with 289.58 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 5104622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.05% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 19.19 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,573 million, or 59.40% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,533,723, which is approximately 1148.354% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.58 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $153.21 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 992.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 92,855,978 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,313,964 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,361,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,531,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,231,474 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,322,010 shares during the same period.