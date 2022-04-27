Wall Street Analyst Downgrade New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.0899 during the day while it closed the day at $10.07. The company report on April 8, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK RANKED HIGHEST IN OVERALL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IN THE NEW YORK TRI-STATE REGION BY J.D. POWER.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”), the parent of New York Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that the Bank was named as the top retail bank in the New York tri-state region (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) based on overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study,SM which was released yesterday. The Bank received the highest satisfaction score in the New York tri-state region, based on several criteria, scoring 42 points higher than the region average.

Commenting on the results, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi stated: “We are very satisfied with this award recognizing New York Community Bank as the top bank in the tri-state New York region in terms of overall customer satisfaction. This honor is even more satisfying given that the recognition comes from our customers and underscores our customer first philosophy. The award not only demonstrates our commitment to serving our customers, it also shows how all of our team members go above and beyond to support our customers and address their financial needs, especially during tough economic times. The J.D. Power award comes on the heels of several other retail banking accolades the Bank received over the past year, reflecting the on-going success of our updated retail banking strategy.”.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has declined by -17.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.23% and lost -17.53% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.95 billion, with 464.02 million shares outstanding and 458.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 8998083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.37. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,879 million, or 61.90% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,971,826, which is approximately -9.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,394,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.55 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $188.46 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 23,230,732 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 34,305,157 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 228,642,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,178,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,372,439 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,343 shares during the same period.