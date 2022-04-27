Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $85.47 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Refineries Earn Place in Select Industry Group.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Several Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) refineries have attained a rare industry status through safety performance that earned the highest recognition available from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). At the recent AFPM Annual Meeting, the organization acknowledged MPC’s refineries in Anacortes, Washington; Garyville, Louisiana; and St. Paul Park, Minnesota, for performance in 2021 that ranked in the top 1% to 5% of the industry and presented innovation awards to MPC’s Detroit refinery and the company’s refining organization.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 601.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.88 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $84.24 to $86.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5204049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $97.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.11, while it was recorded at 87.31 for the last single week of trading, and 67.84 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 18.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $38,039 million, or 82.60% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,814,113, which is approximately -3.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,626,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.49 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -3.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 18,419,016 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 48,826,336 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 384,205,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,450,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,293,061 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,490,445 shares during the same period.