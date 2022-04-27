Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BRF S.A. [BRFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] closed the trading session at $2.72 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.72, while the highest price level was $2.88. The company report on March 25, 2022 that BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.50 percent and weekly performance of -17.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BRFS reached to a volume of 5753227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BRFS stock trade performance evaluation

BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BRF S.A. [BRFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 5.60% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 25,218,710, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,292,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.04 million in BRFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.82 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 28,447,762 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 32,656,661 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,911,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,193,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,384,054 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,959,857 shares during the same period.