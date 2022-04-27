Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] Revenue clocked in at $61.90 million, down -58.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] closed the trading session at $1.91 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.90, while the highest price level was $2.075. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar Showcases Full Stack Vision Solutions for Robotics, Industrial and Trucking at XPONENTIAL 2022.

Velodyne’s Christina Aizcorbe Featured Speaker on Commercialization of Automated Trucking.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its innovative lidar sensors and software at XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando from April 26 to 28 – booth #2149. Velodyne will highlight how its lidar technology powers autonomous solutions in robotics, industrial, trucking and more that are advancing safety, sustainability, efficiency and equity on a global scale.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.84 percent and weekly performance of -10.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, VLDR reached to a volume of 4406655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $4.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

VLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -358.68 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78 million, or 22.30% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,851,699, which is approximately -1.356% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,848,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.99 million in VLDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.76 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 51.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 9,035,855 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,963,251 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,991,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,990,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,199 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 587,532 shares during the same period.