Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $5.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] closed the trading session at $4.72 on 04/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.71, while the highest price level was $4.90. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 4, 2022. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.twoharborsinvestment.com/investors. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 502-7185 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning May 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET through May 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 and providing the Conference Code 13727886. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the News & Events section.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.20 percent and weekly performance of -5.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, TWO reached to a volume of 5277035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32.

TWO stock trade performance evaluation

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 70.40% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,013,289, which is approximately 10.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,671,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.43 million in TWO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $67.64 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 38,215,242 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 23,224,122 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 174,335,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,774,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,339,671 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,392 shares during the same period.