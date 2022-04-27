Root Inc. [ROOT] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $5.50

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] price surged by 3.75 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 28. The company plans to release first quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of financial markets on April 27.

A sum of 4610608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. Root Inc. shares reached a high of $1.72 and dropped to a low of $1.55 until finishing in the latest session at $1.66.

The one-year ROOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.32. The average equity rating for ROOT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ROOT stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROOT shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

ROOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Root Inc. [ROOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, ROOT shares dropped by -18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7733, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0411 for the last 200 days.

ROOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 33.30%.

Root Inc. [ROOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 66.90% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: RIBBIT CAPITAL GP IV, LTD. with ownership of 29,487,539, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,380,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.01 million in ROOT stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $14.81 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 61,306,591 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 21,908,381 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,779,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,994,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,894,800 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,868,282 shares during the same period.