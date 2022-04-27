Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently -9.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -9.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.76. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis Set to Co-Host and Executive Produce Roku Original “Honest Renovations” for The Roku Channel.

Produced by High Noon Entertainment, Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment, “Honest Renovations” follows Alba & Mathis as they renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about the trials and triumphs of parenthood.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the greenlight of an all-new Roku Original series, “Honest Renovations,” hosted by Jessica Alba, Actress and Founder of The Honest Company, and Lizzy Mathis, Founder & Editor of The Cool Mom Co. Alba and Mathis will also serve as executive producers for the series. “Honest Renovations” will feature eight, one-hour episodes and kick off production later in 2022. The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment (“Fixer Upper,” “Good Bones”), Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Alba, Mathis, Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst and Scott Feeley.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6858346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 9.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $14.01 billion, with 134.73 million shares outstanding and 118.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 6858346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $190.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $350 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Underweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 295 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 74.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.42. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -25.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 99.88 for the last single week of trading, and 246.96 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $9,670 million, or 78.10% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.49 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $838.78 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 18,505,439 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 7,523,487 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 69,330,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,359,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,397 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,052 shares during the same period.