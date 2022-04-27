Redburn slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.54%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Moderna Announces Clinical Update on Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Platform.

Moderna’s first bivalent booster vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.211, demonstrated superior neutralizing titers compared to mRNA-1273 against all variants of concern, including Omicron; superiority was maintained for six months after booster for the Beta and Omicron variants.

Tolerability and safety of the bivalent booster were consistent with authorized 50 µg mRNA-1273 booster.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock dropped by -20.51%. The one-year Moderna Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.69. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.85 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 365.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 5143074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $241.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 10.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.23, while it was recorded at 146.23 for the last single week of trading, and 269.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MRNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,168 million, or 63.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,661,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.13 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 22,745,564 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 18,200,766 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 206,164,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,110,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,998 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 5,064,017 shares during the same period.