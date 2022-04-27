R. F. Lafferty lifts Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.32 during the day while it closed the day at $3.07. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Workhorse Group Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 as well as the company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock has also loss -11.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKHS stock has inclined by 0.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.48% and lost -29.59% year-on date.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $471.46 million, with 145.15 million shares outstanding and 138.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 5600034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $6.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 262.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -29.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $175 million, or 36.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,653,590, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,633,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.02 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.17 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 65.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 11,207,691 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 4,500,178 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 36,958,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,666,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,393 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,941 shares during the same period.