Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $9.41 per share: What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -51.37%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Topline Data from Phase 2 IDEAL Study of PN-943 in Ulcerative Colitis.

PN-943 achieved 27.5% clinical remission with a delta of 13% versus placebo, with strong concordance across all key proxies including histological and endoscopic endpoints for efficacy, in the twice daily 150 mg dose arm.

Achieved clinical proof-of-concept and validation for oral, gut-restricted approach for ulcerative colitis via blockade of the alpha-4-beta-7-integrin pathway .

Over the last 12 months, PTGX stock dropped by -68.12%. The one-year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.05. The average equity rating for PTGX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $477.46 million, with 48.17 million shares outstanding and 47.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 800.26K shares, PTGX stock reached a trading volume of 8005227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $59.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $49 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on PTGX stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTGX shares from 60 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

PTGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.37. With this latest performance, PTGX shares dropped by -62.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.72 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.34. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $975 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,847,277, which is approximately 5.462% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,651,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.65 million in PTGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.7 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 2.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 8,648,379 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,632,649 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 37,598,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,879,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,448,271 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 792,192 shares during the same period.