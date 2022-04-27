Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $51

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] gained 4.92% or 1.8 points to close at $38.35 with a heavy trading volume of 6396908 shares. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet Announce Groundbreaking 10-Year Partnership.

– theScore Bet Becomes the Exclusive Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays in a Milestone Deal for the Two Canadian Organizations -.

The Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet today announce a 10-year exclusive partnership making theScore Bet the Official Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. This landmark deal – the first of its kind in the country – brings together two best-in-class Canadian organizations to offer fans innovative and exciting ways to experience the game, both at the ballpark and online.

It opened the trading session at $37.03, the shares rose to $38.57 and dropped to $36.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PENN points out that the company has recorded -48.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, PENN reached to a volume of 6396908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $62.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $34 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $49, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on PENN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 79 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.37, while it was recorded at 37.85 for the last single week of trading, and 57.97 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $5,012 million, or 82.50% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,133,722, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,857,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.7 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $549.26 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 6.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

310 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 18,492,053 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 22,200,158 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 96,431,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,123,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,371,556 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 15,070,709 shares during the same period.