OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell -20.00% so far this year. What now?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] traded at a low on 04/26/22, posting a -2.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.40. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Organigram Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Achieves positive Adjusted EBITDA two quarters earlier than expected driven by record high net revenue for the Company of $31.8 million and a top 3 national market share position among Canadian LPs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7275828 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.52%.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $589.54 million, with 308.36 million shares outstanding and 255.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 7275828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5392, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0183 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $70 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.5 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 17,275,569 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,060,388 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 19,664,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,000,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,565,689 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,066,256 shares during the same period.